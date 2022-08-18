Renewed For Season 2

CADENCE13 has inked DANA CARVEY and DAVID SPADE to a renewal for their podcast "FLY ON THE WALL," with a second season of the "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE" retrospective show coming in JANUARY.

CARVEY said, “One year ago, I answered my phone and an unfamiliar voice said, ‘Hey bro, would you like to do a podcast?’ I said, ‘Who are you and how did you get this number?’ Later I realized it was the incredibly funny DAVID SPADE. I called back. ‘Can I do it wearing sweatpants from my basement?’ ‘Yes.’ ‘I'm in.’”

SPADE said, “Doing a podcast is like ONLYFANS for comedians. The idea of reminiscing about SNL and comedy in general sounded fun, especially with a first ballot hall of famer like DANA CARVEY. Looking forward to more shows and talking over people.”

“DANA and DAVID have knocked it out of the park in Season One -- fans are absolutely loving their chemistry, amazing guests, and great conversations,” said CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN. “We’re incredibly proud of the show and eagerly anticipate a blockbuster Season Two.”

