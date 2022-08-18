Conference Lineup Set

The speaker lineup for the INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION (IBA)'s first members-only “In-Focus” conference SEPTEMBER 21 in MIAMI has been announced. The conference is aimed at owners, managers, and sales managers.

“We’ve assembled leaders in digital, sales, broadcast law, and more to help IBA members advance their business and increase their revenue across platforms,” said IBA Pres./Exec. Dir. RON STONE. “The IBA Members Only 'In-Focus' Conference will send attendees home with plans that can make an immediate difference in daily operations.”

The speakers will include SUZY CEO MATT BRITTON with a keynote, “Innovation at the Speed of Sound”; KENSINGTON DIGITAL MEDIA owner/DOS LEANN DIDIER; MD MEDIA SALES owner MICHAEL DOYLE; VIPOLOGY CEO CHRIS PEASLEE, CTO BRIAN PARSONS, and CRO MICHAEL W. KAY; MARKETRON SVP/Sales TODD KALMAN and SVP/Client Success CHRISTIAN KILGORA; and attorneys GREGG SKALL and ASHLEY BRYDONE.

