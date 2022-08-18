The SoCal Sound

On the fifth anniversary of their partnership with CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY, NORTHRIDGE, Triple A KCSN-KSBR (88.5 FM)/LOS ANGELES rebrands to "THE SOCAL SOUND".

“We’re excited about ‘THE SOCAL SOUND,’” said PD MARC KACZOR. “The new branding represents our steadfast commitment to music fans and to the artist community. You will continue to hear new music, deep tracks and local music every day of the week. THE SOCAL SOUND will bring you superb video content, exclusive artist interviews, podcasts and unique, members-only events all over SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA. It’s a new era in public radio.”

“We’re beyond fortunate to have a wealth of creative talent in our listening area, and an audience hungry for discovery,” said longtime morning drive host NIC HARCOURT. “When I open the microphone, I’m speaking to people from HOLLYWOOD to MISSION VIEJO, and everywhere in between. That audience appreciates a dynamic mix of great legacy artists and newcomers, who create the new mainstream. After all, LOS ANGELES and SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA drives entertainment trends both nationally and internationally.

The official “88.5-FM, THE SOCAL SOUND” moniker begins AUGUST 19th.

See more from CSUN TODAY here.

