Wilson (4th from left) and the Concord team

CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING has signed NASHVILLE-based singer/songwriter JUSTIN WILSON to a worldwide publishing agreement for his future works. The GEORGIA native has had his songs cut by Country acts MORGAN WALLEN, BLAKE SHELTON, LUKE BRYAN, THOMAS RHETT, GRANGER SMITH, PARMALEE, RESTLESS ROAD and others. In total, he has more than 80 recorded songs, more than 20 of them singles, including MICHAEL RAY’s “Kiss You In The Morning,” RANDY HOUSER’s “We Went,” MITCHELL TENPENNY’s “Drunk Me,” and DUSTIN LYNCH’s “Momma’s House.”

“When I saw the amazing team that CONCORD had put together, I knew that was the right family for me,” said WILSON. “I’m looking forward to this new journey of hit songs we will all create together!”

"I've had the privilege of being JUSTIN’s publisher in the past, and I am looking forward to our next chapter together at CONCORD,” said Dir./A&R COURTNEY ALLEN. “His passion for songwriting is contagious, and his ability to craft a great Country song is unmatched. The success he has already had is just the beginning of the success that is to come!"

