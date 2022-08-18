Carroll

The NASHVILLE-based LEADERSHIP MUSIC program has selected ONSITE WORKSHOPS VP/Entertainment & Specialized Services DEBBIE CARROLL as its Board Pres. for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Other new officers are Pres.-elect KELLI HAYWOOD OF KCH ENTERTAINMENT/THAT SOUNDS FUN NETWORK, Past Pres. DAVID KELLS of BRIDGESTONE ARENA/NASHVILLE PREDATORS, Treasurer ANDREW KAUTZ of BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP and Secretary MARGHIE EVANS of DO WRITE MUSIC.

Other members of the Executive Committee include CAA’s BRAD BISSELL, FBMM’s DAVID BOYER, BATTERY LANE MUSIC’s SCOTT GEROW and CITY NATONAL BANK’s DIANE PEARSON. New board members are TNDV: TELEVISION LLC’s NIC DUGGER, AMAZON MUSIC’s MICHELLE TIGARD KAMMERER, WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE’s TORIE MASON and SPIELBERG ENTERTAINMENT’s NEAL SPIELBERG.

The 34-year-old program is the nation’s premier education and leadership program designed for established leaders in the music industry.

“As a proud member of the Class of 2001, it’s an honor and privilege to lead such an incredible board and organization,” said CARROLL. “Being a part of LEADERSHIP MUSIC has enriched my life and career in so many ways, and I am thrilled to continue to support their mission. I’m excited to work with this esteemed Board of Directors, accomplished Executive Director and amazing staff as we look forward to another successful year for this important organization.”

