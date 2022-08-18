OBSESSED NETWORK, home of "TRUE CRIME OBSESSED," is holding a three-day festival for true crime podcast aficionados. OBSESSED FEST will be held SEPTEMBER 30-OCTOBER 2 at the HYATT REGENCY in COLUMBUS, OH and will include "TRUE CRIME OBSESSED" hosts PATRICK HINDS and GILLIAN PENSAVALLE; RABIA CHAUDRY ("UNDISCLOSED"); PAYNE LINDSAY ("UP AND VANISHED"); ALAINA URQUHART and ASH KELLEY of "MORBID: A TRUE CRIME PODCAST"; and several other celebrities of the genre, plus a drag brunch and live recordings of "TRUE CRIME OBSESSED," "OBSESSED WITH DISAPPEARED," "MORBID," and "SCAMFLUENCERS."

“It’s always been a dream of mine to bring together our wonderful community of listeners and our fellow podcast creators,” said HINDS. “After two very tough years of being unable to interact with each other in real life, I couldn’t think of anything I wanted more than to bring us all together in one place for one epic weekend. We’re building OBSESSED FEST to be an experience that none of us will ever forget -- one with all of your favorite true crime podcasters in one place for a memorable weekend.”

