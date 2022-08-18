Global Beat Mexico

SANTA MONICA COLLEGE Non-Comm KCRW/SANTA MONICA-LOS ANGELES announces GLOBAL BEAT MEXICO, the next destination for the weekly music segment that highlights emerging artists from around the world. Hosted by RAUL CAMPOS, BETTO ARCOS and JUNF, GLOBAL BEAT MÉXICO airs THURSDAYS on MORNING BECOMES ECLECTIC beginning AUGUST 18th. The first show features LOS VAGUENS, DON COUTO, and COSTA FELINA.

The inaugural edition of GLOBAL BEAT AUSTRALIA launched in 2021. “KCRW Music’s mission has always been to share what we love not only from our SOCAL backyard, but from all over the world,” says KCRW PD ANNE LITT. “When RAUL, along with THE AUSTRALIAN MUSIC ALLIANCE, brought KCRW the idea for GLOBAL BEAT, we knew instantly it was a perfect fit. Global sounds are already an integral part of our music programming, but this allows us to explore the world of music in an even more focused way. It’s a celebration of worldwide cultures and perspectives to hopefully shift our perspective and make us closer than sometimes we think we are. RAUL is the epitome of the curious, crate digging music lover, no matter the era or genre, so he’s the perfect host for this around the world journey.”

KCRW will produce GLOBAL BEAT MÉXICO live showcase events in addition to the audio series featuring artists directly from the country this FALL.

KCRW’s GLOBAL BEAT is supported by the AUSTRALIAN CONSULATE in LOS ANGELES.

« see more Net News