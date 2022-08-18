DePetro

The day after BOUCHARD BROADCASTING News-Talk WNRI-A-W260DC/WOONSOCKET, RI host JOHN DEPETRO was arrested for trespassing at a home connected to the case of a missing woman in WARWICK, RI (NET NEWS 8/17), the home's owner has been arrested and charged with assault after charging at DEPETRO with a lawn mower.

NEXSTAR CBS affiliate WPRI-TV/PROVIDENCE reports that after DEPETRO was arrested for trespassing at the home while investigating the disappearance of CHARLOTTE LESTER TUESDAY night (8/16), the host returned to the home on WEDNESDAY and was livestreaming video from across the street when homeowner MARK PERKINS appeared wearing an orange ski mask and playing loud music before pushing the lawn mower at DEPETRO. While the video ended at that point, DEPETRO alleged that PERKINS punched and kicked him and threatened to "kill him," took his phone, and went back inside his home. A woman with DEPETRO also reported being injured when the lawn mower hit her foot but she did not press charges.

PERKINS faces charges of assault with intent to commit specific felonies, larceny, vandalism, and disorderly conduct, according to the TV station. Officers found DEPETRO's phone and the ski mask after executing a search warrant at the house.

