Frost

ALISON DANNENBERG FROST joins independent GLASSNOTE RECORDS from PEERMUSIC where she was the Creative Director for Film/TV, where she pitched their copyrights to major films like "Father of the Bride" and "Abominable," and TV shows including "Grey's Anatomy" and "This Is Us."

GLASSNOTE RECORDS Founder/President DANIEL GLASS said, “We have recently made a significant investment in new artists and repertoire, some of the most exciting in our history. We’re really proud that someone of ALISON's reputation and caliber, will be representing the next generation of GLASSNOTE’s career Artists in addition to our storied roster.”

FROST said, “I have long admired the artists on GLASSNOTE's legendary roster. DANIEL GLASS and his team hold a reputation for recognizing talent, taking new artists to new heights, and nurturing the incredible careers of iconic acts like PHOENIX and TWO DOORS CINEMA CLUB. I'm thrilled to join this all-star team and to be a part of that ethos.”

