Air Talent Survey 2022 Results

The 34th Annual MORNING SHOW BOOT CAMP kicked off at the SWISSOTEL in Chicago on THURSDAY with the results of the JACOBS MEDIA Air Talent Survey 2022 results presented by FRED JACOBS. The overall takeaway of the survey, which included 750 total radio respondents interviewed between JULY 12-26, revealed that the average radio personality wears at least three hats, that most agree COVID changed their station culture, especially in bigger companies, and more than half of women interviewed disagree there is gender equality for advancement. Those are just a few of the questions tackled in the annual survey conducted before each year's BOOT CAMP.

JACOBS followed the presentation with a panel featuring JODI KOONTZ (MURPHY, SAM & JODI SHOW), ANGELA PERELLI (talent coach) and HUBBARD SVP/Programming GREG STRASSELL, where they discussed some of the bigger takeaways from the results. PERELLI stressed there must be a work/life balance and if you hire talent to be a "mom" on the show, management needs to be more understanding if they have to stay home with their sick kid on occasion. STRASSELL stressed that in order to achieve worklife balance, it must first start with the culture of the building. If employees are happy and working in a healthy environment, the balance is much easier to achieve. KOONTZ stressed that if a talent feels like they aren't getting the attention and training they need, they must sometimes take responsibility for themselves, and find their own solutions.

JACOBS said, "I will schedule an industry webinar soon which will feature more data. But initial results speak volumes about the stress so many personalities are feeling. Yet, their passion for radio remains very high."

Read the full study, here.

