JEFF HUNT has been promoted to PD duties at SEVEN MOUNTAINS MEDIA Classic Hits WCPA/W253CU/W218CX (PASSPORT RADIO 900 AM/98.5 & 101.7 FM)/DUBOIS, PA. He joined the company last year as midday host at Country WIFT/WKFT (BIGFOOT COUNTRY 102.1 and 101.3)/DUBOIS, as well as Production Dir. for the cluster, including Classic Country WLGD (BIGFOOT LEGENDS) /SCRANTON-WILKES BARRE, PA (NET NEWS 5/12/21), He will retain his prior duties.

HUNT shared the news on FACEBOOK TODAY (8/18), writing, "I can’t thank SEVEN MOUNTAINS MEDIA enough for believing in me and giving me this opportunity! God is good. Here’s to a new chapter!"

Prior to SEVEN MOUNTAINS, HUNT was FOREVER MEDIA Country WXCY/WILMINGTON, DE MD and night host. He joined WXCY as evening personality in 2017 following time with FOREVER Country WFGE/STATE COLLEGE, PA, and was upped to MD a year later.

