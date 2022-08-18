Gibson

ALL ACCESS has learned that CURTIS Top 40 WPLW (Pulse 96.9 & 102.5)/RALEIGH Midday/Programming Assistant ELISE GIBSON has moved on.

A space enthusiast, GIBSON has a background in promotions, marketing, on-air and the stage as well as being a social media pro and a passionate music lover, GIBSON told ALL ACCESS, “I’ve really enjoyed my time at WPLW. I want to thank MATT JOHNSON and his team for a great run. I’ve learned a lot and will take that knowledge and new expertise into my next opportunity.”

Reach GIBSON at (804) 971-0550 or elisenicole325@gmail.com.

