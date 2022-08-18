Don Anthony & Art Vuolo MSBC 34

TALENT MASTERS' MORNING SHOW BOOT CAMP honored three industry vets at this year's annual conference on THURSDAY. AUDACY Classic Hits WCBS/NEW YORK's PATTY STEEL was presented with the MENTORING & INSPIRING WOMEN/MORNING SHOW BOOT CAMP "Airblazer Award," iHEARTMEDIA's MOJO IN THE MORNING was presented with the KID KRADDICK AWARD, and ART VUOLO was presented with the "Radio's Best Friend, Lifetime Acheivement Award." VUOLO has filmed the annual convention for as long as its existance.

Day two of MORNING SHOW BOOT CAMP kicks off TODAY with The Urgency of Branding presented by COLEMAN INSIGHT's SAM MILKMAN and JAY NACHLIS, followed by Radio Roundtable: Thriving In The Age Of Change hosted by MIKE MCVAY and featuring TIM CLARKE, HEATHER COHEN, CHRIS EGAN, PAUL KAYE and JOHN ZELLNER.

The sessions continue with Innovation: The Mother Of All Opportunity, featuring CONAL BYRNE, SUSAN LARKIN, JOSH 'BRU' BRUBAKER, BERT WEISS, and DARNELLA DUNHAM, and moderated by PAUL ANDERSON, followed by Managing Content In An Ever Expanding Multiverse featuring RICO, JJ KINCAID, MIKE ROWE and BROOKE SUMMERSm moderated by CHARLIE MAXX, The Syndication Conundrum, featuring WOODY FIFE, DAVE FARRA, JASON MAHONEY, JOEY BOY, KARLA HERNANDEZ, and HEADKRACK, hosted by HUBBARD's CAT THOMAS, and Talent To Watch, featuring ELIOTT KING, ANA CASTILLEJOS, JESS DUTRA, RICKI SANCHEZ, MCCALL TAYOR, and MADDIE RIES, moderated by CHARESE FRUGE'.





