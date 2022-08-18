Farrell (Photo: Jim Varnell/Facebook)

Longtime NASHVILLE-based concert promoter BEN FARRELL of VARNELL ENTERPRISES died on AUGUST 10th at the age of 76. His 52-year career was all spent at the same company, where he rose to become President. Most notably, he was Country superstar GARTH BROOKS’ promoter for more than 30 years, beginning in 1989.

"I love BEN FARRELL,” said BROOKS. “And like CHRIS LEDOUX, BEN FARRELL will continue to be the kind of man I want to be: Honest, fair, and hard working. I am lucky to have known him.”

After two years as a professional baseball player followed by two years in the U.S. ARMY, FARRELL launched his music career in 1970, working with such talent as ELVIS PRESLEY, ELTON JOHN, LAWRENCE WELK and GUY LOMBARDO. Later in his career, he worked with numerous other artists, including MERLE HAGGARD, GEORGE STRAIT, NEIL DIAMOND, THE OSMONDS, CHARLEY PRIDE, RONNIE MILSAP, BARBARA MANDRELL, ALAN JACKSON, TOBY KEITH, KENNY CHESNEY, BRAD PAISLEY, LUKE BRYAN, JASON ALDEAN and many more.

Survivors include his wife of 22 years, AUTUMN, and their daughter, ELLA GRACE. Visitation and funeral details are below:

Visitation: TUESDAY, AUGUST 23d, 4-6p (CT)

Celebration of Life (Funeral): WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24th at 11a (CT)

Location: WOODMONT CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 3601 Hillsboro Pike, NASHVILLE, TN 37215

