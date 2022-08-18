CUMULUS/YOUNGSTOWN is presenting a week-long WE CARE RADIOTHON which kicks off on MONDAY, AUGUST 22nd through FRIDAY, AUGUST 26th to raise funds for people suffering through the continued humanitarian crisis in UKRAINE. All funds raised will benefit MEDWISH INTERNATIONAL, a CLEVELAND-based nonprofit that repurposes discarded medical supplies and equipment for people in need.

The weeklong RADIOTHON will air on CUMULUS/YOUNGSTOWN Country WQXK (105 COUNTRY), Top 40 WHOT-F (HOT 101) and Classic Rock WYFM (Y 103). To donate, K 105 listeners should text “WE CARE” to 1 (800) 950-1051, Y 103 listeners should text “WE CARE” to (330) 782-9103, and HOT 101 listeners should text “WE CARE” to (330) 781-9468, for a link to donate.

CUMULUS/YOUNGSTOWN OM CHARLEY CONNOLLY commented, “With the number of residents in YOUNGSTOWN that are from UKRAINE and have ties to the region, we felt it our duty to not only raise funds for those affected by the continued humanitarian crisis there, but to keep the topic front and center. These people need our help and we’re proud to do what we can.”

