Ashton- New VP Of Promotion/Marketing

Veteran industry music promotor JACK ASHTON has joined the new independent label PARAMOUR RECORDS as VP/Promotion & Marketing. The label, distributed worldwide by MVD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, is led by CEO/President DEAN SWETT, a veteran music agent and manager for THE PARAMOUR GROUP, and a booking agent and manager in AMERICA and Internationally.

SWETT commented, "We were looking for more of a veteran promotion and marketing leader as our roster of artists leans more in that direction. JACK fits what we were looking for like a glove."

ASHTON added, "What an opportunity to get back in and do what I love! The team we have put together is spot on and I'm so charged up to get this new label rolling with great success!"

The label's first releases include BULL Y LOS BUFALOS' "Fury" going to Rock and Active Rock, and then a SEPTEMBER release to AAA, Non-Comm and Americana featuring THE JORGENSENS' "Americana Soul."

Reach out to ASHTON at 805-418-7577 or ashtonconsults@aol.com.

