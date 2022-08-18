-
Jack Ashton Joining New Independent Label Paramour Records
by Ken Anthony
August 19, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
Veteran industry music promotor JACK ASHTON has joined the new independent label PARAMOUR RECORDS as VP/Promotion & Marketing. The label, distributed worldwide by MVD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, is led by CEO/President DEAN SWETT, a veteran music agent and manager for THE PARAMOUR GROUP, and a booking agent and manager in AMERICA and Internationally.
SWETT commented, "We were looking for more of a veteran promotion and marketing leader as our roster of artists leans more in that direction. JACK fits what we were looking for like a glove."
ASHTON added, "What an opportunity to get back in and do what I love! The team we have put together is spot on and I'm so charged up to get this new label rolling with great success!"
The label's first releases include BULL Y LOS BUFALOS' "Fury" going to Rock and Active Rock, and then a SEPTEMBER release to AAA, Non-Comm and Americana featuring THE JORGENSENS' "Americana Soul."
Reach out to ASHTON at 805-418-7577 or ashtonconsults@aol.com.