Gilbert (photo: Instagram @xchadballx)

LOUDWIRE has reported that NEW FOUND GLORY guitarist CHAD GILBERT was recently diagnosed with recurring cancer and had successful surgery. He shared the results of the surgery with his fans via his INSTAGRAM account.

GILBERT's IG post said, "Things went really well. They were able to remove almost all of it besides a microscopic amount of tumor that was in the bone. Once we get test results back from the tissue, we’ll be able to blast it with whatever treatment it needs so we can keep it at bay or even kill it completely. Pheochromocytomas and paragangliomas are very rare tumors. So it is a very strategic process to treat them. But all the news has been good so far for what the situation is and things have been going great!"

