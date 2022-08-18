-
John August Returns To KNCO (Star 94 FM)/Sacramento As Part-Time Board Op
by Roy Trakin
August 19, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
Recently retired on-air personality JOHN AUGUST has returned to NEVADA COUNTRY BROADCASTERS Hot AC KNCO (STAR 94 FM)/SACRAMENTO as a part-time board op for FRIDAY night BEAR RIVER HIGH SCHOOL football games.
AUGUST marked his return last week as the board op for a live broadcast event at the NEVADA COUNTY FAIR.
A major market veteran AUGUST spent many years in SAN FRANCISCO at KSAN and KYLD after started as "Monkey Boy" on the "DARIAN O'TOOLE & SHAWN KELLY Morning Show" on KBGG.
Before that, AUGUST was on-air at HOT 97.7/SAN JOSE, and did a stint in LOS ANGELES at KBIG, KOST and KZLA. Upon returning to northern CALIFORNIA, AUGUST settled in the SACRAMENTO market working as an on-air personality for several years at KNTY (101.9 THE WOLF).
AUGUST originally retired from KNCO/SACRAMENTO last APRIL to care for his ailing father (NET NEWS 4/8).