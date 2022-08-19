WCON

HABERSHAM BROADCASTING Classic Country WCON (MY COUNTRY 99.3)/CORNELIA, GA afternoon personality CHAD MANN has departed the station after more than three years.

The station shared the new on its FACEBOOK page, writing, "CHAD MANN has put 'The Ride Home' in overdrive the past 3+ years, and it is with great sadness we say farewell to CHAD as he leaves MY COUNTRY 99.3 to pursue other adventures and opportunities. His devotion to excellence in broadcasting is exemplified by his attention to detail when voicing 'The Ride Home' each afternoon and by being awarded the 2021 GABBY award as the best on-air personality from the GEORGIA ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS. We look forward to future opportunities to work with CHAD through community involvement and work-related activities. Join us as we wish CHAD the best in his new endeavors! We’re going to miss you, BIG MANN!"

« see more Net News