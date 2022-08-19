Regional Shows Added

When GOOD KARMA BRANDS announced that it would move the format of Oldies-Full Service WBEV-A/BEAVER DAM to the FM signal of sister Hot AC WXRO (95X)/BEAVER DAM on AUGUST 15th and flip the AM side to Sports as 1430 ESPN (NET NEWS 7/27), the company said that it planned to add regional shows from GOOD KARMA's ESPN WISCONSIN stations at a later date. That date is MONDAY (8/22), when the station adds WILDE AND TAUSCH for 9a-noon (CT) and SCALZO AND BRUST for 4-6p (ET).

“We are excited to integrate ESPN WISCONSIN programming into our lineup with the launch of 1430 ESPN,” said GM RYAN GABEL. “Every morning, fans in DODGE COUNTY will hear from PACKERS Hall-of-Famer MARK TAUSCHER and award-winning PACKERS reporter JASON WILDE. In the afternoon, they can tune into former WISCONSIN basketball star BEN BRUST and longtime ESPN RADIO host GREG SCALZO. The versatility and analysis from each of the shows will make 1430 ESPN a one-stop sports station for our listeners.”

