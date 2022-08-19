Morrison

Songwriter-artist WILLIE MORRISON has signed a global publishing deal with NASHVILLE-based EDGEHILL MUSIC PUBLISHING. The WASHINGTON, DC native has had his songs cut by Country artists BROTHERS OSBORNE and ASHLAND CRAFT.

EDGEHILL Head of A&R JULIA KEEFE said, “From the first meeting, I knew that WILLIE was a writer I would love to work with. Between his drive and ability to craft a song across multiple genres, his addition to the EDGEHILL roster felt like a no brainer. We are so excited to have him a part of the family!”

Added MORRISON, “I’m so happy to be partnering with EDGEHILL. I’m a believer that great people build great companies, and EDGEHILL embodies that philosophy. The best is yet to come, and there’s no one I’d rather do it with than the amazing team at EDGEHILL.”

The EDGEHILL roster also includes CJ SOLAR, ERIN KINSEY, DAVE VILLA and others.

