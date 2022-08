Fire

The building housing BIRACH BROADCASTING Adult Standards WGOP-A-W293DN (TIMELESS CLASSICS 540)/POCOMOKE CITY, MD was destroyed by a fire on THURSDAY (8/18). The station has been operated by MIKE POWELL under an LMA for several years.

CBS affiliate WBOC-TV/SALISBURY, MD reports that investigators are saying the fire was accidentally caused by a wire in the attic.

« see more Net News