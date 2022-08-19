No Travel For Broadcasters?

The PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS are saying that the news about the team not sending their radio and TV broadcasting crews on the road this season is "not final," reports THE OREGONIAN's BILL ORAM.

The plan to have radio voice TRAVIS DEMERS, TV announcers KEVIN CALABRO and LAMAR HURD, and courtside reporter BROOKE OLZENDAM in PORTLAND calling road games in front of TV monitors was first revealed by the BLAZERS' flagship iHEARTMEDIA Sports KPOJ-A (RIP CITY RADIO 620)/PORTLAND hosts CHAD GOING and DWIGHT JAYNES. JAYNES said that he had confirmed from "several sources" that the BLAZERS plan to have the announcers stay home and call road games from video feeds rather than in person. A statement from the BLAZERS' Pres./Business DEWAYNE HASKINS obtained by ORAM said that the broadcasts will “incorporate all the lessons we’ve learned through doing remote broadcasts during COVID-19 over the last two years.”

The practice of having broadcasters call games in front of monitors in a studio was widespread during the height of the pandemic, but fell out of favor in the past year as travel restrictions eased and after several instances in which announcers made errors when reacting to what was being fed to them on video.

