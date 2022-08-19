Lineup Shuffle

With morning co-host KEVIN BATTLE among the AUDACY layoffs, News-Talk KDKA-A-W261AX/PITTSBURGH is moving midday host MARTY GRIFFIN to BATTLE's former position alongside LARRY RICHERT for "THE BIG K MORNING SHOW," starting AUGUST 29th. PITTSBURGH POST-GAZETTE sports columnist and Sports KDKA-F (93.7 THE FAN) evening and weekend host PAUL ZEISE will take GRIFFIN's place in middays 10a-2p (ET).

“All of these moves,” said SVP/Market Mgr. MICHAEL SPACCIAPOLLI, “have been made to keep 100.1 FM and AM 1020, KDKA, the market leader in news, talk, information and entertainment. We’ve been your trusted source for over 102 years, and our commitment to PITTSBURGH and WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA is evident in our new lineup.”

