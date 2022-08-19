October 2-4

An additional round of talent has been announced for the new festival ELEVATION BEAVER CREEK, taking place OCTOBER 2nd-4th in BEAVER CREEK, CO. As previously reported (NET NEWS 7/7), it will bring music supervisors, radio programmers, DSP curators, label executives, VIPs, corporate hospitality groups, and more from around the country to experience the new event from FOREFRONT NETWORKS, producers of LIVE IN THE VINEYARD and LIVE IN THE VINEYARD GOES COUNTRY.

New to the lineup are: WILLIAM BECKMANN, GEORGE BIRGE, CHARLEY CROCKETT, CLARE DUNN, HANNAH ELLIS, BRANDON RATCLIFF and THE PRETTY WILD.

They join previously announced performers BRETT ELDREDGE, ELLE KING, PARMALEE, DYLAN SCOTT, LAINEY WILSON, DANIELLE BRADBERY, CHAYCE BECKHAM, KOLBY COOPER, MADELINE EDWARDS, IAN FLANIGAN, KING CALAWAY, COREY KENT, STEPHANIE QUAYLE, CHARLY REYNDOLDS, JONATHAN ROY, NATE SMITH and DRAKE SMITH (NET NEWS 7/19).

