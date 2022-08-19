Warren

RADIATE MUSIC has signed RALEIGH, NC-based singer, songwriter, and worship leader JUSTIN WARREN, who'll release his debut single next month.



“Spend five minutes with JUSTIN and you’ll know why we had to add him to the RADIATE roster,” said Founder/Producer IAN ESKELIN. “He has a magnetic personality and a true heart for spreading the gospel. I can’t wait for you to hear his new music!"



WARREN shared, “I am so thankful to be a part of the RADIATE family! The opportunity to work alongside IAN is an honor and I am excited to see what the future holds.”



WARREN has shared stages across the country with artists like MERCY ME, SANCTUS REAL, BUILDING 429, NATALIE GRANT and more. He'll join RED STREET RECORDS artist CADE THOMPSON on the “Bigger Story Tour” starting (9/9).

