Starkey (Photo: University of California / CalBears.com)

JOE STARKEY will retire after 48 seasons as radio play-by-play broadcaster for UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA football after the 2022 season. The GOLDEN BEARS' final home game of the regular season against UCLA will honor the occasion as "JOE STARKEY DAY."

STARKEY, best known nationally for his call of "The Play," the wild ending to the 1982 STANFORD-CAL "Big Game" that saw CAL successfully make five laterals to score the game-winning touchdown while the STANFORD band and fans stormed the field, has called CAL games since 1975 and also announced SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS games for 22 seasons and three SUPER BOWL wins, MINNESOTA VIKINGS and DENVER BRONCOS football, OAKLAND/CALIFORNIA GOLDEN SEALS, PITTSBURGH PENGUINS, and SAN JOSE SHARKS hockey, OAKLAND INVADERS USFL football, and GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS basketball and served as Sports Director for 25 years at then-ABC News-Talk KGO-A/SAN FRANCISCO.

"It has been an incredible privilege to have the best seat in the house to watch CAL football since 1975," said STARKEY. "My first position in sportscasting was in 1972, and I have had some truly special assignments. But of all the places I have worked, the one constant has been CAL football.

"I can't begin to thank all of the CAL players, coaches, staff and professors who have made this fairy tale journey so incredibly satisfying. The UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA is a very special place and I couldn't be prouder to have made at least a small contribution of joy to this iconic academic institution."

"JOE STARKEY's commitment and service to CAL football have been unwavering for nearly a half-century," said CAL Director of Athletics JIM KNOWLTON. "I'm excited to celebrate and honor all of JOE's great work over the years and make 2022 his best season yet with the BEARS. He will always have a home in BERKELEY and with CAL football."

« see more Net News