Helping Humphreys County

As the one year anniversary approaches of the devastating flooding that claimed 19 lives in HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN in 2021, a benefit concert is being planned for AUGUST 23rd at 7p (CT) at LORETTA LYNN’s HURRICANE MILLS ranch in the county.

The free show, titled HUMPHREYS COUNTY REMEMBERS, is being organized by HUMPHREYS COUNTY native JEREMY VAUGHN, NASHVILLE-based GO WEST CREATIVE and LYNN’s family, and will feature performances from Country artists MEGHAN LINSEY, JAMES OTTO, HANNAH DASHER, ERIC PASLAY, TIGIRLILY, TWITTY & LYNN, WILLIAM LEE GOLDEN & THE GOLDENS and others. WKRN (NEWS 2)/NASHVILLE television meteorologist DANIELLE BREEZY will host.

While the show is free, guests can make donations to the UNITED WAY OF HUMPHREYS COUNTY here, and specify that they're donating to the Flood Fund.

