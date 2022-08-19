Mexican Affiliates

Spanish-language play-by-play of SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS games will air on GRUPO FÓRMULA radio stations across MEXICO this season, beginning with this SATURDAY's pre-season game against the MINNESOTA VIKINGS. The stations will be carrying JESUS ZARATE and CARLOS YUSTIS' call of the action, heard online in the BAY AREA; MAYRA GOMEZ will also contribute to game broadcasts, and a new "DIA DE LOS 49ERS" show will be created.

"Knowing that radio broadcasts are the most widely accessible form of live entertainment throughout MEXICO, finding a Mexican radio broadcast partner with national reach was imperative for us," said 49ERS CMO ALEX CHANG. "RADIO FÓRMULA is the largest and experienced group in the Mexican radio landscape, allowing us to reach more fans throughout the country. We are excited to partner with them."

"In MEXICO as in the US, the 49ERS is (sic) one of the most emblematic teams in the NFL. Being part of its expansion process in our country is of the utmost importance for the group" said GRUPO FÓRMULA COO MARIO ÁVILA. "In addition to the fact that we are convinced that we will accelerate the growth of the 49ERS in its number of fans and in its market penetration through the most accessible medium: the radio. The 49ERS radio in MEXICO is RADIO FORMULA."

