Dr. Dre & Jimmy Iovine (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

DR. DRE and JIMMY IOVINE have opened a new high school in the LOS ANGELES area.

The two music moguls attended the grand opening ceremony in LEIMERT PARK last week, with LAUSD Superintendent ALBERTO CARVALHO on hand. .

The pair has donated more than $2.5 million to upgrade facilities and help open the campus.

The school says it has about 60 ninth graders, but has had difficulty recruiting older students to the academy.

THE IOVINE AND YOUNG CENTER INTEGRATED DESIGN, TECHNOLOGY and ENTREPRENEURSHIP MAGNET offers hands-on problem-solving at a school powered by leading companies, and taught by experienced educators and professionals, according to the school’s website.

The curriculum has been adapted from the pair’s college academy at USC, part of a new push in education for more career and technical training in schools.

IOVINE is being inducted as part of this year's class in the ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME after a long successful career as a record producer, label owner at INTERSCOPE and music executive at APPLE.

