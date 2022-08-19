RIF Underway

Beginning last TUESDAY (NET NEWS 8/16), AUDACY launched a round of layoffs nationwide in conjunction with being delisted by the NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE. Cost-cutting measures were immediately put into place, while company-wide layoffs, which began over the past week, have continued to roll in.

ALL ACCESS will continue to compile a list of those affected, while confirming the latest names of people who are no longer with the broadcaster:

JUSTIN ROBINSON: 16 year producer and sidekick "THE REVEREND EN FUEGO" on "BJ & MIGS," Active Rock KISW/SEATTLE. Reach JUSTIN at thereverendenfuego@gmail.com or on TWITTER at @RevEnFuego.

JEFF MILES and REBEKAH BLACK: Mornings at Classic Hits KLUV/DALLAS (NET NEWS 8/10). Reach JEFF at radiojeff@icloud.com.



JIM ZIPPO: Overnights at Classic Hits KLUV/DALLAS.

ROBERTA JASINA: News WWJ-A/DETROIT morning anchor, let go after 34 years with the station. In announcing her departure, JASINA also revealed that she got the news that her husband has cancer the day after she was let go from the station. TWITTER @Robertanews

JOE CALGARO: Ops Mgr. for AUDACY SACRAMENTO and Brand Manager for Classic Rock KSEG (96.9 THE EAGLE) and Active Rock KRXQ (98 ROCK). Reach JOE at joecalgaro@gmail.com or (920) 915-1811.

IAN MASSENGALE: Co-Host for “That Damn Show” in Afternoons on KRXQ (98 ROCK)/SACRAMENTO.

CRAIG SCHROEPFER: Producer for 18 years at News-Talk WCCO-A/MINNEAPOLIS, most recently for "LATE NIGHT WITH HENRY LAKE." Reach CRAIG at cschroepfer@hotmail.com.

MIKE MAX: Evening sports talker at News-Talk WCCO-A/MINNEAPOLIS. He continues as Sports Dir. at CBS O&O WCCO-TV/MINNEAPOLIS, where he is at mmax@wcco.com.

KENNY KUHN: News Producer/Digital Content Producer at News-Talk WWL-A-F/NEW ORLEANS. Reach KENNY at (504) 912-3394 or greentiger538@gmail.com.

KEVIN BATTLE: Morning co-host at News-Talk KDKA-A-W261AX/PITTSBURGH, formerly at FOX NEWS HEADLINES 24/7, News WNEW (NEWSRADIO 99.1)/WASHINGTON-BALTIMORE, WRRK/PITTSBURGH. TWITTER @kevinbattle.

REESE WATERS: Midday host, Sports WTEM (THE TEAM 980)/WASHINGTON. WATERS continues to host CBS affiliate WUSA-TV's nightly "OPEN MIC." TWITTER @reesewaters.

KRISTEN BUCCIGROSSI: Morning co-host, WDSY (Y108)/PITTSBURGH since 2018. She can be reached at kristenmbuccigrossi@yahoo.com, or by phone at (724) 889-5498.

BART WINKLER, STEVE "SPARKY" FIFER, GARY ELLERSON, LEROY BUTLER, and TIM ALLEN: The entire local lineup at Sports WSSP-A (1250 THE FAN)/MILWAUKEE, replaced by CBS SPORTS RADIO programming.

DAVE O'BRIEN: Mornings at Classic Rock KQMT (99.5 THE MOUNTAIN)/DENVER since 2019. He can be reached dobrien131@msn.com or (317) 429-6171.

JERRY COLEMAN: Sports WJZ-F (105.7 THE FAN)/BALTIMORE evening host. (NET NEWS 8/16)

JOHN FISHER: Mornings at AC KSWD (94.1 THE SOUND)/SEATTLE since 2018. He can be reached at heyjohnfisher@gmail.com or (206) 650-0167.

"JOHN Z" ZENOR: News-Talk KJCE-A/AUSTIN Producer/Public Affairs Director and On Air at Sister station AC KKMJ (MAJIC 99.5). He can be reached at johnmzenor@gmail.com or (512) 921-7899.

LANCE HILDEBRAND: morning, and afternoon traffic at Hot AC KYKY (Y98)/ST. LOUIS is reachable at (314) 220-8278 or lance.hildebrand@gmail.com. LANCE had been with the cluster since 1980.

LINDSEY BROWN: Co-Host, "THE PLAYMAKERS," Sports KXST-A (CBS SPORTS RADIO 1140)/LAS VEGAS. She can be reached at 612-978-3005.

STEL PONTIKES: PD at Christian KEZK-HD3 (THE SPIRIT 102.5))/ST. LOUIS, and overnights on KEZK and KYKY and a veteran of the cluster since 1978, can be found at (314) 640-5727 or punpickle@mindspring.com.

TONY DINKEL, Engineer, AUDACY/LAS VEGAS can be found at (702) 280-6003.

