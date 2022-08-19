Giving Back

RUSH lead guitarist ALEX LIFESON, GIBSON GIVES and ROOM IN THE INN have teamed up for a special event to raise money for the MONROE CARELL JR. CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL at VANDERBILT in NASHVILLE. LIFESON and GIBSON GIVES, the guitar manufacturer's philanthropic arm, donated funds directly to the hospital and ROOM IN THE INN, both of which offer vital resources to the people of NASHVILLE. In addition, GIBSON has donated guitars and gear for music therapy programs at the hospital and ROOM IN THE INN.

LIFESON is donating both current and ongoing music royalties from the sales of his recent signature EPIPHONE LES PAUL AXCESS guitar, while GIBSON GIVES is donating funds directly to each charity.

Through its comprehensive single site of services for individuals experiencing homelessness, ROOM IN THE INN works closely with other service providers and community partners to meet the needs of the area’s most vulnerable neighbors, offering meal programs both onsite and mobile, recovery services for those overcoming addiction and mental health issues, showers and personal care, telephone and computer access, secure storage, transportation to medical appointments, bus passes, and more, food stamp assistance, laundry, mail, legal clinic, haircuts, housing and utility deposit assistance, health, life and work skills teaching, and recreation. For more information, go here..

Commented LIFESON, “I feel very fortunate that I am able to partner with GIBSON GIVES to support the important and never-ending work that these two organizations supply for the needs of those who are less fortunate. It is heartbreaking to witness the struggles of a brave child battling an illness that shows no mercy or the destitute soul struggling with both homelessness and hopelessness. If we can lend a helping hand through our support to provide a reprieve for even a moment, then we have done our duty to the community. It is my intention to continue my support in the hope of creating a better world.”

Added GIBSON President/CEO JAMES "JC" CURLEIGH, “At GIBSON, we have always had strong connections with our amazing artists... past, present, and future,. With the recent momentum on GIBSON GIVES, our artists are truly stepping up to help make music matter even more to communities around the world. We are very proud that our legendary artist, ALEX LIFESON, is taking the lead with his generous actions.”

(L-R): Alex Lifeson, Dr. John Thomas (Chief of Staff at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt), James "JC" Curleigh (President and CEO, Gibson Brands), Pete Rogers (Head Equipment Manager, Nashville Predators). (Photo: Gibson)

