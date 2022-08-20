Kimberly Horton (Photo: Facebook)

THE BLUES FOUNDATION has named former music manager/agent and former board member KIMBERLY HORTON the Interim President/CEO of the organization.

With the recent departure of former President/CEO JUDITH BLACK, HORTON will lead the 42-year-old organization's upcoming events, including INTERNATIONALBLUES CHALLENGE in JANUARY 2023 and the BLUES MUSIC AWARDS in MAY 2023.

A JACKSON, MS, the founder of HEATHROW MUZIK BOX, LLC has guided the careers of blues artists including JOHNNY RAWLS, BILLY PRICE, LATTIMORE, DEXTER ALLEN, LADY A, BIG LOU JOHNSON and THE O'JAYS' ERIC NOLAN. during her 15-year career as a manager/agent. She is also the personal business assistant for TAJ MAHAL.

HORTON recalls the first blues concert she attended at the tender age of six, meeting B. B. KING,. “My passion has always been to work and collaborate with artists and watch their artistic development and growth. I also had the rare opportunity to sit at the feet of the elders and that’s where I gained most of my institutional knowledge and experience in the Blues genre. I never thought I would work closely with such artists as TAJ MAHAL and JOHNNY RAWLS. They are living legends and I look forward to working with the new generation of blues artists and to bringing more diversity into the BLUES FOUNDATION.”

Added FOUNDATION Chairman SCOTT FITZKE, “On behalf of the Board Of Directors, we welcome KIMBERLY HORTON. During the past five years or more, many of the board members had an opportunity to spend quality time with her as a dedicated board member. Blues music is her life. We felt that her commitment to the board, coupled with her love for the music and her professional experience in management, strategic team leadership, and conflict management, would be much-needed assets to the organization during this time of transition. The Board Of Directors will work closely with KIMBERLY to help lead us into the next phase of the company.”

