Mick Williams Returns To Las Vegas

MICK WILLIAMS’ political-technology show "Cyber-Line" returns to the NEVADA RADIO NETWORK after a brief time away.

Commented WILLIAMS, “We decided to have the show formatted for download to create easier radio and web access. This will allow the show to reach a larger audience. It will also allow us to be no longer confined to satellite and its internal issues."

"Cyber-Line" will move to SUNDAYS at 11a-1p (PT) in addition to its normal live airing SATURDAY night 10p-12a (ET).

The Nevada Radio Network consists of six stations, including News/Talk/Sports KELY-A/ELY, KNNR-A/RENO and KAVB-F/HAWTHORNE.

Added Williams, “We are also grateful to manager WYATT COX for helping us get back on air. We love being NEVADA’s poli-tech source!”

For information on "Cyber-Line," contact him at mick.williams@cyber-line.com.

