Bennifer Back In 2003 (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

As the NEW YORK POST succinctly put it, BENNIFER 2.0 got its Wedding 2.0 at BEN AFFLECK's sprawling 87-acre property in SAVANNAH, GEORGIA on SATURDAY evening after AFFLECK and JENNIFER LOPEZ initially got hitched at an ELVIS PRESLEY wedding chapel in LAS VEGAS in JULY.

LOPEZ and AFFLECK said "I do" in front of friends and family, including pal MATT DAMON, director KEVIN SMITH, JASON MEWES and talent agent PATRICK WHITESELL. but neither brother CASEY AFFLECK nor ex-wife JENNIFER GARNER showed.

J LO wore a "magnificent" white gown with a 20-foot train. It was a white-themed affair ... with the exception of BEN's black tuxedo pants.

The wedding was planned by COLIN COWIE and presided over by life coach JAY SHETTY.

The pair first started dating in 2002, were quickly engaged but called things off two years later due to the media hysteria.

Prior to their wedding, AFFLECK and J.LO purchased a $50m BEL AIR mansion together in MARCH.

