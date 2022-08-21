Jenna Rae & friend

Following the late JUNE departure of JENNA RAE, who took a job outside of radio, CUMULUS Country WFMS/INDIANAPOLIS OM BOOMER is seeking a new midday host for the station, and Digital Content Coord. for the six-station INDIANAPOLIS cluster.

RAE joined WFMS as midday personality and Digital Content Dir. in late 2018 from Country KNCI/SACRAMENTO, where she did middays, and later, afternoons. Before KNCI, she worked at KUPL (98.7 THE BULL/PORTLAND, OR and WBYR (98.9 THE BEAR)/FORT WAYNE, IN.

Said BOOMER of the job opening, “If you live the country lifestyle, on-air and off, and love to connect with your audience on the air, out in public and on social media, this may be a great fit for you.” As for the digital content part of the position, he added, “All of our air talent already do a great job engaging listeners with digital content. We need someone to help manage that work flow – kinda like an air traffic controller – to make sure our brands are maximizing every digital touchpoint with our listeners and for the benefit of our advertisers. If this sounds exciting to you, we should definitely talk soon!” Find the job posting and apply here.

« see more Net News