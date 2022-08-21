Celebration

NATIONAL RADIO DAY was celebrated on SATURDAY (AUGUST 20th), marking the invetionof the medium by GUGLIEMO MARCONI in the 1890s, with NIKOLA TESLA the first to demonstrate radio in 1893. The process spanned decades, with many scientists making small but significant contributions to the understanding of electromagnetic induction, electric conduction, and radio waves.

It took awhile after the discovery of the radio for the technology to be used as communication — the inventors hadn’t yet realized the practical and life-changing applications of their development right away.

Public radio broadcasting has its own inventor in LEE DE FOREST, who transmitted the first public radio broadcast, which featured the voices of opera stars, in 1910. His RADIO TELEPHONE COMPANY went on to manufacture the first commercial radios which could pick up a signal from miles away.

Radio also transformed the landscape of the music industry. News took to the radio, as well, and announcers would deliver the happenings of the day to a massive audience. The first radio news program was broadcast on AUGUST 31st, 1920, out of DETROIT — at a station that is now WWJ. In the early 20th century, radio also began to be used for broadcasting sports, aiding telephone services, and even navigating by airplane.

With the digital revolution and the wireless era, radio is changing and adapting to the media environment. Though radio no longer holds its former top slot in entertainment and news media, with television, the internet, people still listen to radio for news, local content and in the case of disasters, providing a means of communication, all of which are celebrated on NATIONAL RADIO DAY..

« see more Net News