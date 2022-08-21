Kizart

KIZART MEDIA PARTNERS (KMP) Founder/Managing Dir. SHERMAN KIZART has been named to the advisory committee of BROADBAND EXPANSION AND ACCESSIBILITY OF MISSISSIPPI (BEAM). The committee will assist in developing the MISSISSIPPI Digital Skills And Accessibility Plan.

KIZART said, “Providing broadband services and related skills is so important for the citizens of MISSISSIPPI. As a native MISSISSIPPIAN, serving on the BROADBAND EXPANSION AND ACCESSIBILITY AUTHORITY OF MISSISSIPPI is an opportunity to bring high speed Internet and services to underserved communities for a better future.”

His career resume includes being a member of the FEDERAL COMMUNICATION COMMISSION’s (FCC) Advisory Committee on Diversity and Digital Empowerment. KIAZART's KMP company annually hosts THE POWER OF URBAN RADIO FORUM in partnership with the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACK OWNED BROADCASTERS (NABOB) in WASHINGTON, DC (NET NEWS 8/11).

