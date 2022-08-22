New At #1

Congratulations to RCA NASHVILLE’S CHRIS YOUNG and RISER HOUSE/COLUMBIA’s MITCHELL TENPENNY and their promotion teams, who have the #1 song at Country radio this week with “At The End Of A Bar.” The song rises from #3 to #1 in its 43rd week on the MEDIABASE chart.

Written by YOUNG, TENPENNY and CHRIS DESTEFANO, the song from YOUNG’s eighth studio album, “Famous Friends,” impacted Country radio last SEPTEMBER. It’s the second consecutive #1 for RCA, supplanting KANE BROWN’s “Like I Love Country Music” in the Country chart’s pole position.

