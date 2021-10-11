Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Nicky Youre/Dazy Hold Top Spot; Post/Doja, Onerepublic Gain 1000+ Spins; Lacy Top 15

* NICKY YOURE holds the top spot with "Sunroof," featuring DAZY for a 2nd week at +601 spins

* POST MALONE and DOJA CAT are at 6* with "I Like You (A Happier Song,"), up 1223 spins

* ONEREPUBLIC move 10*-9* with "I Ain't Worried," at +1101 spins

* DOJA CAT is nearing the top 10 with "Vegas," rising 15*-11* and +1229 spins

* STEVE LACY enters the top 15 with "Bad Habit," moving 17*-14* and is up 1629 spins

* LIZZO surges into the top 20, up 23*-18* with "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)," up 1025 spins

* YUNG GRAVY goes top 20 as well with "Betty (Get Money)," moving 21*-19* and is +726 spins

* FUTURE hits the top 20 with "Wait For U," featuring DRAKE & TEMS as it climbs 22*-20*

* JAX leaps 38*-31* with "Victoria's Secret" at +965 spins

* NICKI MINAJ debuts at 35* with "Super Freaky Girl" at +876 spins

Rhythmic: Beyonce Remains #1; Cardi B/Ye/Durk Top 3; Muni Long & Saweetie Top 10; City Girls/Usher, Khaled/Drake/Lil Baby Top 15

* BEYONCE holds the top spot with "Break My Soul" for a 2nd week in a row

* CARDI B is top 3 as "Hot Ish" featuring YE & LIL DURK climbs 6*-3* and is +299 spins

* MUNI LONG & SAWEETIE go top 10 with "Baby Boo", up 11*-10* and +218 spins

* CITY GIRLS & USHER go top 15, rising 16*-13* with "Good Love" at +382 spins

* DJ KHALED vaults into the top 15 with "STAYING ALIVE" featuring DRAKE & LIL BABY up 21*-15* at +944 spins

* STEVE LACY soars into the top 20, up 29*-19* with "Bad Habit" and is +402 spins

* KENDRICK LAMAR also goes top 20, up 25*-20* with "Die Hard," featuring BLXST & AMANDA REIFER at +255 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION goes top 25 with "Pressurelicious" featuring FUTURE up 32*-25* at +144 spins

* NICKI MINAJ scores the top debut at 26* with "Super Freaky Girl" up 904 spins

* TEMS surges 39*-30* with "Free Mind" up 286 spins

* QUAVO & TAKEOFF debut at 39* with "HOTEL LOBBY (Unc And Phew)"

Urban: Beyonce Scores Multi-Format Chart Topper; Tems Top 3; Cardi B/Ye/Durk Top 5; Pheelz & BNXN Top 10

* BEYONCE takes over the top spot with "Break My Soul," moving 4*-1* at +781 spins - and she also moves to #1 at R&B - scoring a chart topper at three formats

* TEMS enters the top 3, climbing 5*-3* with "Free Mind," up 489 spins

* CARDI B goes top 5 with "Hot Ish," featuring YE & LIL DURK, moving 6*-5* and +152 spins

* PHEELZ & BNXN are top 10 with "Finesse"

* SLEAZYWORLD GO is just outside the top 10, up 14*-11* with "Sleazy Flow," up 681 spins

* PHARRELL WILLIAMS & 21 SAVAGE enter the top 15 with "Cash In Cash Out" at +205 spins

* DJ KHALED surges 30*-18* with "STAYING ALIVE," featuring DRAKE & LIL BABY going top 20 and up 911 spins

* BURNA BOY also top 20, moving 22*-19* with "Last Last," up 361 spins

* KING COMBS x KODAK BLACK debut at 33* with "Can't Stop Won't Stop," up 415 spins

* ARMANI WHITE debuts at 35* with "Billie Eilish" at +209 spins

* DRAKE enters at 37* with "Jimmy Cooks," featuring 21 SAVAGE, up 118 spins

* BIG BOSS VETTE debuts at 38* with "Snatched"

* KENDRICK LAMAR debuts at 40* with "Die Hard," featuring BLXST & AMANDA REIFER up 490 spins

Hot AC: Nicky Youre/Dazy New #1; Sia Top 5; Onerepublic Top 10; Charlie Puth, Meghan Trainor Top 15

* NICKY YOURE and DAZY score a dual chart topper, moving 4*-1* with "Sunroof," up 786 spins

* SIA is top 5 with "Unstoppable," moving 6*-5* and +239 spins

* ONEREPUBLIC go top 10 with "I Ain't Worried," moving 11*-10* at +602 spins

* CHARLIE PUTH and JUNG KOOK are top 15, rising 16*-14* with "Left And Right" at +328 spins

* MEGHAN TRAINOR and TEDDY SWIMS also are top 15 with "Bad For Me," up 18*-15* and are +249 spins

* ANDY GRAMMER X R3HAB go top 20, leaping 23*-18* with "Saved My Life," up 232 spins

* MORGAN WALLEN leaps 22*-19* with "Wasted On You"

* FITZ & THE TANTRUMS also go top 20, up 24*-20* with "Sway," up 190 spins

* LIZZO leaps 28*-24* with "2 Be Loved (I Am Ready,") up 28*-24* at +295 spins

* JOHN LEGEND jumps 35*-29* with "All She Wanna Do," rising 325 spins

* JAX has the top debut at 33* with "Victoria's Secret," up 226 spins

* STEVE LACY enters at 35* with "Bad Habit," up 160 spins

* STEPHEN SANCHEZ comes on at 39* with "Until I Found You"

* CAT BURNS debuts at 40* with "Go," featuring SAM SMITH

Active Rock: Disturbed Take Top Spot; Five Finger, Highly Suspect Top 10; I Prevail Top 15

* DISTURBED take the top spot, moving 3*-1* with "Hey You," at +89 spins

* They were in a tie with SHINEDOWN's "Daylight" for spins but won the tiebreaker (which is +/- spins over last week)

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH are top 10, up 12*-9* with "Times Like These" at +129 spins

* HIGHLY SUSPECT rise into the top 10 as well with "Natural Born Killer"

* I PREVAIL hit the top 15, up 17*-14* with "Bad Things" at +113 spins

* HALESTORM enter the top 20, moving 21*-19* with "Wicked Ways," up 42 spins

* SLIPKNOT surge 32*-23* with "Yen," up 163 spins

* RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS debut at 30* with "Tippa My Tongue" - up 272 spins

* THE RETALIATORS enter at 31* with "Retailators Theme (21 Bullets,)" up 91 spins

* MANESKIN enter at 36* with their Alternative chart topper "SUPERMODEL"

* MUSE debut at 37* with "Will Of The People," up 80 spins

* ALTER BRIDGE return at 38* with "Silver Tongue," up 91 spins

Alternative: Dragons Take Top Spot; Killers, Death Cab, Phoenix Top 10

* IMAGINE DRAGONS land another chart topper with "Bones" moving 2*-1* and up 136 spins

* GIOVANNIE AND THE HIRED GUNS remain at 3* with "Ramon Ayala" with a triple digit gain of 111 spins

* Three songs enter the top 10 this week, led by THE KILLERS, who go 16*-7* with "Boy," up 643 spins

* DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE move 12*-9* with "Here To Forever," up 106 spins

* PHOENIX motor into the top 10 with "Alpha Zulu," moving 11*-10* and +52 spins

* DIRTY HEADS leap 17*-11* with "Life's Been Good," up 154 spins

* WALK THE MOON go top 15, up 18*-14* with "Giants," up 49 spins

* THE 1975 also hit the top 15 with "Part Of The Band," moving 20*-15* and +55 spins

* AJR leap 21*-16* and enter the top 20 with "I Won't," up 172 spins

* OFFSPRING jump 22*-18* with "Behind Your Walls"

* MATT MAESON goes to #19 with "Blood Runs Red"

* Moving 27*-20* is GORILLAZ with "Cracker Island," featuring THUNDERCAT at +100 spins

* RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS debut at 28* with "Tippa My Tongue" with 490 spins

* BEACH WEATHER debut at 31* with "Sex, Drugs, Etc." at +135 spins

* WEEZER enters at 37* with "Records"

* LOVELYTHEBAND come on at 40* with "Sail Away"

Triple A: Death Cab For Cutie Hold Top Spot; Maggie Rogers Top 10; Mumford, Killers Top 15; Caamp Top debut at 22

* DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE hold the top spot for a 2nd week with "Here To Forever"

* MAGGIE ROGERS goes top 10, up 11*-9* with "Want Want," and +44 spins

* STEPHEN SANCHEZ rises 5*-4* with "Until I Found You"

* BLACK KEYS are up 10*-8* with "It Ain't Over," up 43 spins

* MARCUS MUMFORD enters the top 15, up 20*-13* with "Grace," at +112 spins

* THE KILLERS are also top 15, rising 22*-15* with "Boy," up 113 spins

* CAAMP debuts at 22* with "The Otter" at +94 spins

* ROSA LINN enters at 27* with "SNAP"

* LUMINEERS move 29*-24* with "A.M. Radio," up 39 spins

* MATT MAESON “Blood Runs Red” goes 28*-26* at +27

