Honoring RHCP & More

The 2022 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS (VMA) are set for AUGUST 28 at PRUDENTIAL CENTER in NEWARK, NJ and this year's ceremonies will honor the RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS with the MTV VMA GLOBAL ICON AWARD. This will be the group's first visit to the MTV VMAs since 2000 when they were awarded the VMA VIDEO VANGUARD AWARD. The band will perform at this year's VMAs along with JACK HARLOW, BLACKPINK, LIZZO, MÅNESKIN, 2022 VIDEO VANGUARD recipient NICKI MINAJ, ANITTA, J BALVIN, MARSHMELLO X KHALID, PANIC! AT THE DISCO, and KANE BROWN.

Details on the MTV VMAs PRE-SHOW event have also been announced, with TATE MCRAE set as a special celebrity correspondent and producer/artist MURDA BEATZ as House DJ. The Pre-Show will feature performances by DOVE CAMERON, SAUCY SANTANA, and YUNG GRAVY during the 90-minute event.

« see more Net News