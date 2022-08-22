The Cover (Photo: Amanda Fordyce / Rolling Stone)

ROLLING STONE has debuted its SEPTEMBER issue, which features the magazine's first-ever global cover featuring HARRY STYLES. The STYLES cover is the first to appear across all of ROLLING STONE's 14 international editions.

The issue features an interview with the COLUMBIA RECORDS artist exploring his latest album, film projects, his relationship with actor/director OLIVIA WILDE, and more.

See the STYLES article in ROLLING STONE here.





