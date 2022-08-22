Adds Disney Streams

DISNEY MUSIC streams are now available in the AUDACY app. The app has added ten DISNEY MUSIC-branded channels, with more on the way; the channels include DISNEY REIMAGINED, DISNEY SING ALONGS, DISNEY 90S, DISNEY 10S, DISNEY 00S, DISNEY PRIDE, DISNEY JAZZ, DISNEY EN ESPANOL, DISNEY CHANNEL HITS, and DISNEY HITS.

“As AUDACY builds our content repertoire to include the biggest and best in music programming, it only seems natural to partner with DISNEY MUSIC GROUP to include their definitive collection of music on our platform,” said AUDACY VP/Digital Audio Content LESLIE SCOTT. “We are thrilled to collaborate with DMG to give AUDACY users their favorite DISNEY songs to sing along with. This is only the beginning!”

"We’re so thrilled to be further partnering with AUDACY to feature DISNEY’s magic and music on our new branded stations. Your favorite DISNEY Hits, lullabies and special instrumental versions are all now available on their exciting app,” said DISNEY MUSIC GROUP SVP/Promotion SCOT FINCK. “Additional stations will be available soon. The AUDACY team truly values and understands our content, and worked closely with us to create unique listening experiences for DISNEY MUSIC fans.”

« see more Net News