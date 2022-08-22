Jenkins Fisher (Photo: Aubrey Wise)

NINA JENKINS FISHER has been promoted from Creative Dir. to Sr. Dir./Creative at NASHVILLE-based independent publishing company JODY WILLIAMS SONGS (JWS). She joined the company at its inception in 2020 and previously served as Creative Dir. at CURB/WORD PUBLISHING.

JWS recently celebrated its first #1 with the CARLY PEARCE/ASHLEY McBRYDE duet, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl.” JWS represents McBRYDE, along with PEYTAN PORTER, JASON NIX, GREG BATES, JEREMY SPILLMAN, NATHAN CHAPMAN and DRIVER WILLIAMS in partnership with WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC. The company also represents VINCE GILL and NATALIE HEMBY.

“NINA is a strategic thinker; every move she makes has meaning and purpose,” said company founder JODY WILLIAMS. “First, NINA has a real knack for discovering talent. Then, she tees up our writers’ calendars with goal-oriented sessions, expertly communicating their strengths with other publishers. Her efforts in the artist development area are equally impressive. She is as comfortable with VINCE GILL as she is with a newly signed writer. I attribute much of our growth and the company's future trajectory to her sensibilities and savvy.”

JENKINS FISHER added, “Launching JODY WILLIAMS SONGS has been, by far, the greatest joy and most rewarding challenge of my career. I’m beyond grateful to continue working with JODY, whose ability to inspire creatives is truly without match. I walk into work every day completely in awe of my writers and my team. The hallmark of the company is our distinctive music, and I’m excited to see where the music will take us next.”

« see more Net News