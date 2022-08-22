Brody (In Brooklyn Boys Shirt) With Show Cast

PREMIERE NETWORKS and Top 40 WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK's "ELVIS DURAN AND THE MORNING SHOW" said farewell to longtime executive producer/writer DAVID BRODY this past FRIDAY (8/19) after he announced his departure from the show.

Following the morning's entertainment report, DURAN welcomed BRODY to the microphone, where they discussed why he'd not been on the program since AUGUST 8th; BRODY explained, "I realized that after 24 and a half years that I had put this job ahead of my family. I feel like now is a good time to put my family ahead of my job."

DURAN joked about the day BRODY joined the morning show - working the first year and a half for free while working at STARBUCKS at night - saying, "We were #24 in the ratings and after BRODY, he got us all the way to #19!"

BRODY plans to continue the BROOKLYN BOYS podcast with DURAN show member SKEERY JONES, and also "write the book I keep talking about," work on TV show ideas, and pursue other things of interest.

