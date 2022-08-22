Top Swap

After swapping the top two slots last week, PROGRESSIVE and INDEED have done it again, with PROGRESSIVE taking the top slot on the MEDIA MONITORS national radio advertiser chart for AUGUST 15-21 and INDEED dropping back to second place. The only new entrant to the top 10 from last week is a returnee, the NHTSA NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION, up from 23rd to 4th place.

The top 10:

1. PROGRESSIVE (last week #2; 64089 instances)

2. INDEED (#1; 64007)

3. iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (#4; 50552)

4. NHTSA NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION (#23; 46594)

5. ZIPRECRUITER (#7; 44874)

6. iHEARTRADIO (#5; 40867)

7. UPSIDE (#3; 40061)

8. BABBEL (#8; 38210)

9. DUCKDUCKGO (#6; 37962)

10. GRAINGER (#9; 32679)

