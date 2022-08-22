The Doc Show (Photo: Facebook)

SEAN “CHEWY” MEDEK joins the morning show at AUDACY Country WGGY (FROGGY 101)/WILKES-BARRE, PA, effective TODAY (8/22). He is paired with the station’s longtime morning host, KEN “DOC” MEDEK, who also happens to be his father. Watch a video of their first moments on the air together on FACEBOOK here.

The morning co-host position has been vacant since the departure of TANYA KRIEGER (aka JESSIE ROBERTS) in JUNE (NET NEWS 6/29).

The younger MEDEK had been working weekend at AUDACY Top 40 sister WKRZ, and full time as PD and afternoon host at SEVEN MOUNTAINS MEDIA’s Top 40 WPQP & WQQP/DUBOIS, PA.

The elder MEDEK originally began hosting mornings at WGGY (where he was also PD) for 11 years beginning in 1999, and returned to the station in 2016 after a stint at WXTU/PHILADELPHIA.

