(L-R) Johnson, Yoon & Noguchi

WASSERMAN MUSIC has added veteran agents ANDREA JOHNSON, EMILY YOON and ERIKA NOGUCHI to the team, all three bringing their established rosters along with them.

JOHNSON’s roster includes veteran stars like DAVID FOSTER, KATHARINE MCPHEE AND STRAIGHT NO CHASER, innovative classical crossover groups VITAMIN STRING QUARTET and THE PIANO GUYS, live appearances by writer/actor CANDACE BUSHNELL, and cabaret performances for JANE LYNCH, among others.

YOON and NOGUCHI represent the more than three dozen properties of DISNEY CONCERTS, which produces concerts and tours, and licenses DISNEY music and visual content to symphony orchestras and presenters on a worldwide basis. YOON and NOGUCHI also represent other IP-driven symphonic performance properties, as well as a diverse group of world-class orchestral conductors.

WASSERMAN Music VP SETH MALASKY said, "I've known and respected ANDREA for over 20 years and recognize her to be a creative, focused and passionate agent. EMILY and ERIKA’s roster has dramatically enhanced our offerings in the area of IP-driven live performance projects, many of them from one of the world’s largest media companies. ANDREA, EMILY and ERIKA are great additions to WASSERMAN MUSIC and perfectly complement our existing strengths in the Legacy, Heritage, Adult Contemporary and Symphonic worlds."

JOHNSON, YOON and NOGUCHI jointly said, “We are excited to plug into the incredible global business WASSERMAN has created from music to brands to sports and beyond. WASSERMAN MUSIC’s outstanding suite of services, from vast live booking expertise to brand partnerships to artist marketing to digital strategy and beyond, makes this a perfect place for our clients to grow and enhance their careers. And we’re excited to work with this team of agents whom we’ve admired for years.”









