WAOR (Froggy 102.7)/Elkhart-Goshen Names Steve Buda New Morning Host
by Charese Frugé
August 22, 2022 at 10:16 AM (PT)
FEDERATED MEDIA Hot AC WAOR (FROGGY 102.7)/ELKHART-GOSHEN, IN has named STEVE BUDA the new morning show host for the station. BUDA was most recently held the same position on MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING Hot AC WNSN (SUNNY 101.5)/SOUTH BEND, IN. BUDA will be on air weekdays from 6-10a (CT).
PD ZACH MILLER said, "We know STEVE will bring his talent and passion to the greater ELKHARD COUNTY community, and have a big impact in the market and on air."