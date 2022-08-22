Buda (Photo: Facebook)

FEDERATED MEDIA Hot AC WAOR (FROGGY 102.7)/ELKHART-GOSHEN, IN has named STEVE BUDA the new morning show host for the station. BUDA was most recently held the same position on MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING Hot AC WNSN (SUNNY 101.5)/SOUTH BEND, IN. BUDA will be on air weekdays from 6-10a (CT).

PD ZACH MILLER said, "We know STEVE will bring his talent and passion to the greater ELKHARD COUNTY community, and have a big impact in the market and on air."

