Staley & Ponder

HOPE FOR PRISONERS honored FAITH COMMUNICATIONS Contemporary Christian KSOS (SOS Radio Network)/LAS VEGAS Pres./GM BRAD STALEY with its Kingdom Builder Award on (8/19). STALEY recently celebrated 50 years at SOS RADIO. He was hired to tape records at KILA, SOS RADIO's original call letters, in 1972, but he's grown through the ranks as an air talent, PD, Pres./GM.



HOPE FOR PRISONERS Founder JON PONDER said, "I found JESUS in a prison cell listening to the radio in LAS VEGAS. Guess what was the only radio station that came in through those 50 foot walls? SOS RADIO 90.5! HOPE FOR PRISONERS honors BRAD STALEY for 50 years of dedicated service to our Las Vegas community. His vision, faithfulness and leadership have impacted the lives of countless people across the world. Thanks for your partnership with our community of believers and your heart to serve!"



HOPE FOR PRISONERS is a re-entry program for men and women coming out of the prison system, and a charity SOS RADIO partners with quite often. On FRIDAY night, 40 men & women graduated from the HOPE FOR PRISONERS re-entry program in LAS VEGAS while celebrating STALEY.

